Local pharmacies working together to vaccinate teachers

With Phase 1B Tier 3 COVID-19 vaccination opening up this week, three local pharmacies are joining forces to vaccinate a huge number of local teachers. The Tier 3 First Dose Pfizer Vaccine Clinic will be held today from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cape Central High School. Pharmacists and staff from Park Pharmacy, John’s Pharmacy and Jones Drug Store are working together to administer over 1200 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in this one-day clinic. An appointment is required. Individuals in Phase 1B Tier 3 are eligible to receive the vaccine, as well as all individuals in Phase 1A, 1B Tier 1 and 1B Tier 2.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit JohnsRx.com or contact any one of the three local pharmacies to schedule your appointment.

Phase 1B Tier 3 Includes Critical Infrastructure:

Education: Teachers, faculty, and staff in public, private and nonprofit pre K – 12

Childcare: Faculty and staff in a DHSS or DSS-licensed facility providing basic care to children

Communications Sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide communications services

Dams Sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide services in the dams sector related to critical water retention and control services

Energy Sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide energy services, regardless of the energy source

Food/Agriculture Sector – initial: Employees of certain food production and processing facilities, and related operations, prioritizing mass food production, distribution, transportation, wholesale and retail sales, including grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold; includes veterinary services

Government: Elected officials in any branch of government at the state, county and/or municipal levels required for the continuity of government; members of the judiciary at the federal, state and/or local levels required for the continuity of government; employees designated by the federal government that fall within the state’s vaccine allocation responsibilities; other designated government personnel required for the continuity of government

Information Technology Sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide IT services

Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste Sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that work in this sector.

Transportation Systems Sector: Employees in the transportation systems sector including aviation, highway and motor carriers, maritime transportation systems, mass transit and passenger rail, pipeline systems, freight rail and postal shipping.

Water and Wastewater Systems Sector: Employees at public, private and/or nonprofit organizations that provide drinking or wastewater services.

