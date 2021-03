A central Missouri Representative is proposing to let the Secretary of State inspect the state’s voter rolls. Hallsville Republican Cheri Reisch says some registered voters who have died or moved away should be removed from the list.

Reisch is a former mayor, City Clerk and Court Administrator of Hallsville. Her bill has not yet been assigned to a committee.

