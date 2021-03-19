SB U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau reduced for pavement work

Southbound U.S. 61/ Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make pavement repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the lane closures will be in place from Golden Eagle Drive to Kiwanis Drive and from Route K to southbound Interstate 55. The work will take place overnight from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily April 5 to 16. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

