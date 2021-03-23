Seven arrested in connection to Wayne County narcotics investigations

Authorities in Wayne County say that multiple people were taken into custody last week as a part of narcotics investigations. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department reports that deputies executed search warrants last week at the residences of Dennis Hanks Jr, Charles Webb Jr, and Logan Hicks. As a result of the searches, approximately 18 grams of meth was seized from the three residences. The sheriff’s Department says that a total of seven subjects were taken into custody for various drug related charges.

