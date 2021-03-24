Commissioner Vandeven Says April 15th Will be Purple Up Day in Missouri, to Show Support for Military Children

April 15th will be “Purple Up Day” across Missouri, with schoolchildren across the state asked to wear purple to show support for military children. Missouri Education Commissioner Dr. Margie Vandeven made the announcement at Monday night’s school board meeting in Waynesville. She says military children face unique challenges in issues such as parental deployment and the mobile military lifestyle.

Commissioner Vandeven was joined in Waynesville by Governor Parson and by Fort Leonard Wood Commanding General James Bonner.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!