Lawmakers to question Missouri DSS chief about boarding school abuse investigations

A Missouri House committee is holding a hearing today to question the state Department of Social Services director about the way the agency has investigated abuse allegations within boarding schools. A series of stories by the Kansas City Star have found students at some of these places have been beaten, raped, starved, restrained, and isolated for days or even months. Representative Dottie Bailey has been trying to get details about the investigations.

Some of the schools facing allegations include Agape boarding school and Legacy Boys Academy in Stockton, Masters Ranch in far southern Missouri, and Circle of Hope Girls Ranch near Humansville.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!