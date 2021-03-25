2 Jackson Board of Aldermen incumbents face challengers

Jackson voters will be asked to fill four seats on the city’s Board of Aldermen next month, one from each of the city’s four wards. A pair of incumbent board members, Wanda Young of Ward I and David Hitt representing Ward II, are unopposed in their reelection bids. Also unopposed is Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, who is seeking another two-year term in the April 6 municipal election. However, Ward III board member Katy Liley, a civil engineer and project manager, is facing a challenge from Matthew Ellison, marketing director with Vintage Software in Jackson. Meanwhile, Ward IV Alderman Tommy Kimbel, a retired Jackson police officer, is running against Steven Lee, a 25-year employee of Procter & Gamble. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!