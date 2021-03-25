Former Cape officer arrested for alleged domestic violence

A former Cape Girardeau police officer is in custody for an alleged domestic violence incident. On Tuesday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department was made aware of the arrest of an off-duty Cape Girardeau police officer, 39-year-old Kelvin Robinson, for an alleged domestic violence incident which occurred outside of the Cape Girardeau city limits. Yesterday, the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed domestic assault charges on Robinson. Robinson resigned from his position as a police officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department about six days prior to this incident. He has not worked for the department since he submitted his notice of resignation, and he will not be returning to employment with the department. Prior his resignation, Robinson had been employed as a police officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department for 11 years. Robinson is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on charges of second-degree domestic assault. His bond is set at $10,000 cash or surety.

