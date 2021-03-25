MO bill would delay full increase of minimum wage hike
The Missouri Legislature could delay a minimum wage increase approved by voters in 2018. A state House committee is considering a bill that would allow the gradual raise to reach 12-dollars an hour by 2026 instead of by 2023. During a committee hearing, Representative Danny Busick of northern Missouri’s Newtown says the voter-approved increase does not work for rural Missouri.
Representative Michael Burton says the legislation would overturn the will of voters and is going to hurt lower-income and middle-class workers. The committee has not yet voted on the measure.