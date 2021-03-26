Missouri House attempting to undo state Supreme Court’s restrictions on bail

In 2019, the Missouri Supreme Court began restricting when judges can require bail. Currently, judges can only charge bail fees for safety reasons or to help ensure defendants appear in court. The Missouri House has given preliminary approval to State Representative Justin Hill’s bill that would undo the high court’s bail rules.

Representative Marlon Anderson says he believes the bill violates the eighth amendment, which guarantees a person’s right to bail. One more vote in favor of the bill would send the measure to the Senate.

