Missouri House Gives Final Approval to Large Election Legislation; Bill Includes Photo ID Requirement

A large election bill is now heading to the Missouri Senate, after receiving final approval yesterday in the Missouri House. The 109-48 vote was primarily along party lines. The bill requires a photo ID and repeals mail-in voting provisions that were allowed in 2020 during the COVID pandemic. State Representative Dan Shaul, who chairs the House Elections Committee, voted for the bill. He says it also includes other key provisions.

Democrats are critical of the photo ID requirement. State Representative Joe Adams says the photo ID requirement is trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist.

