Poplar Bluff resident guilty on conspiracy and distribution of meth

A jury found a Poplar Bluff man guilty of conspiracy to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute meth following a two-day jury trial on March 23. The evidence during the trial proved that 39-year-old Marcus Nelson conspired with others to bring 45 pounds of meth from Texas to Missouri between December 2018 and March of 2019. On March 19, 2019, SEMO Drug Task Force Officers received information a subject who lived in Ripley County near Doniphan was expecting a large shipment of meth. Officers traveled to the residence and were speaking with the subject in the driveway when someone threw a duffle bag off a side deck of the residence. Officers recovered the duffle bag and discovered approximately 11 pounds of meth and eight ounces of heroin inside. Further investigation determined Nelson brought the bag to the residence and threw it out upon learning police arrived. Nelson, Matthew Stoutt, and Gino Wells Sr. were indicted and charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth. Nelson was also charged with possession of 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth with intent to distribute and possession of more than 100 grams of heroin with intent to distribute.

