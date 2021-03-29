Former Wayne County dispatcher charged with forgery and tampering with evidence

A former dispatcher in Wayne County has been arrested after allegations of forgery. Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch reports that on March 18th there was an investigation into allegations that a Wayne County Dispatcher was being paid to pass drug screens for subjects in drug court. It was also alleged that the dispatcher was providing narcotics information to subjects under investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for distribution of controlled substances. On March 19th, officials interviewed former dispatcher Chad Floyd who admitted to passing subjects drug screens and giving information to other subjects regarding narcotics investigations. Floyd was taken into custody and has been charged with felony forgery and felony tampering with evidence.

