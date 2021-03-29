Man arrested in connection with March 15 shooting incident in Cape Girardeau

The Southeast Missourian reports that a man was arrested late Wednesday night in connection with a March 15 shooting incident in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police located 29-year-old Jacob Jungers, of High Ridge, just before midnight Wednesday walking near the intersection of Fountain Street and Broadway Avenue, and arrested him without incident. He was wanted for a report of shots fired occurring around 8 p.m. on Monday, March 15 in the 500 block of Bellevue Street. Cape Girardeau police officers who canvassed the area found spent shell casings and witnesses. Through the evidence gathered, it was determined Jungers had allegedly fired a handgun at another adult male during a dispute. Jungers is being held at the Cape Girardeau County jail on a no-bond warrant for first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!