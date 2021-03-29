MO senator attempts to expand LGBTQ protections again

State Senator Greg Razer is sponsoring a bill again this year that would protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination for things like employment, housing, financial help, and use of public bathrooms. He says he has had several private conversations with older lawmakers from rural areas who want a better understanding about LGBTQ individuals. Razer says their questions mean a great deal to him and they give him hope.

Razer sponsored a bill like this while serving in the Missouri House. An opposing argument made in a previous year was that adding new protected classes for any group of people causes problems.

