Monday, March 29th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Oklahoma City, OK — A 25-year-old man is accused of backing his car into an Oklahoma City business and then telling police he meant to hit the neighboring vape store and marijuana dispensary to burglarize it. Police say John Lytle backed the vehicle into a shoe repair business and smashed everything in its path.

The owner’s daughter, Claudia Enciso, said it’s a massive loss for her parents and their small business. “It’s pretty depressing and sad because they’ve been working very hard and they’ve been doing very well,” she said. The glass from the storefront was shattered and covered the inside of the business along with ceiling tiles and everything else inside.

Lt. Isaac Goodman said they had to get Lytle out of the car and the store. He then told police he hit the wrong building. “He made some statements to officers after the fact that he had intended to burglarize the neighboring business, which is a smoke shop,” Goodman said. Lytle has been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary and two counts of malicious injury to property.

