Two arrested for armed robbery in Sikeston; charges to come

The Standard Democrat reports that two people are in custody for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery Thursday at a park in Sikeston. Around 1:10 p.m., officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Armory Park where a subject was robbed at gunpoint and a large amount of money was taken. The subjects fled the scene. Around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, the suspect’s vehicle was pulled over at the 9-mile marker on Interstate 57 near Charleston by deputies with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s money and firearm were recovered. Two subjects, whose names are being withheld pending the filing of formal charges, were taken into custody without incident.

