Southeast athlete taken into custody in alleged rape case UPDATE
A Southeast Missouri State University track-and-field athlete was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail early Sunday morning on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape. 19-year-old Michael Jenkins, of St. Louis, is accused of raping a woman on Feb. 7th at a party in the 1400 block of New Madrid St. The alleged victim reported the incident during an emergency-room visit where a sexual assault kit was completed. Witnesses at the party reported seeing Jenkins immediately leave the residence after exiting a bedroom. Jenkins allegedly said he had consensual sexual contact with the victim during a recorded phone call on Feb. 13th. Court records show Jenkins had an ex parte order issued against him Feb. 18th for stalking and adult abuse. This was upgraded to a full order of protection that was granted March 18th. The probable-cause statement confirmed the alleged rape victim filed the petition against Jenkins. Jenkins remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.