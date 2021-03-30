Southeast athlete taken into custody in alleged rape case UPDATE

A Southeast Missouri State University track-and-field athlete was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail early Sunday morning on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape. 19-year-old Michael Jenkins, of St. Louis, is accused of raping a woman on Feb. 7th at a party in the 1400 block of New Madrid St. The alleged victim reported the incident during an emergency-room visit where a sexual assault kit was completed. Witnesses at the party reported seeing Jenkins immediately leave the residence after exiting a bedroom. Jenkins allegedly said he had consensual sexual contact with the victim during a recorded phone call on Feb. 13th. Court records show Jenkins had an ex parte order issued against him Feb. 18th for stalking and adult abuse. This was upgraded to a full order of protection that was granted March 18th. The probable-cause statement confirmed the alleged rape victim filed the petition against Jenkins. Jenkins remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!