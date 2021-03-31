3 arrested in Marion, IL meth investigation

Three people were arrested last Wednesday in Marion, IL in connection to an investigation involving the distribution of crystal meth. The Marion Police Department reports that a confidential source was used to purchase the illicit drugs from 34-year-old Bryan McClintock. Members of the Marion Police Department’s Narcotics Unit later executed a search warrant at his home in the 200 block of South Liberty Street and found approximately 120 grams of crystal meth, cutting agents, 106 grams THC extract, 32 THC vape cartridges, prescription pill, weighing equipment, and packaging materials. McClintock was taken to the Williamson County jail on charges of Manufacture/Delivery of Meth, Possession of Cannabis with the intent to deliver, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A related traffic stop later in the day resulted in the arrest of two more people. 41-year-old Gerald Longtin was found to be in possession of meth. 33-year-old Nichole Lydikson was found to have an active Williamson County arrest warrant. Both were taken to the Williamson County Jail.

