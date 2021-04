Authorities in Pemiscot County are investigating a death. Officials report that an unidentified 82-year-old man was found dead Monday morning around 11 am. The deceased was found in a truck on Pemiscot County Road 305 and no information was available on what caused his death. An autopsy was scheduled to be performed yesterday. No more details are available at this time.

