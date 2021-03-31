Herrin man identified as victim in West Frankfort, IL homicide

A Herrin man has been identified as the victim of a weekend shooting in West Frankfort, IL that led to fatal injuries. Police responded to a 911 call around 9 p.m. Friday about a man who had been shot in the 700 block of South Skelton Street. Officers arrived and found that 53-year-old Gary Gould was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The shooting is considered a homicide and police are continuing their investigation.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!