Herrin man identified as victim in West Frankfort, IL homicide
A Herrin man has been identified as the victim of a weekend shooting in West Frankfort, IL that led to fatal injuries. Police responded to a 911 call around 9 p.m. Friday about a man who had been shot in the 700 block of South Skelton Street. Officers arrived and found that 53-year-old Gary Gould was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The shooting is considered a homicide and police are continuing their investigation.