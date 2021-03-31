Missouri prisons experiencing drastic decline in coronavirus cases

Coronavirus infection levels have drastically declined within Missouri’s 21 prisons. State Department of Corrections Spokeswoman Karen Pojmann points to the use of disinfectant sprayers and 1,400 air purifying devices getting installed last December.

She says the department is also tracking the virus through its wastewater systems and can do COVID-19 testing to confirm cases. Department of Corrections data shows 40 inmates and 4 workers currently have COVID-19.

