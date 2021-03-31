MO Senate gives preliminary approval to requiring a prescription drug monitoring program

After several hours of work Monday, the Missouri Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill that would require a statewide prescription drug monitoring database. The program would help doctors and pharmacists look for cases of suspected misuse of painkillers. During debate, Conservative Caucus members Bob Onder and Denny Hoskins spoke in opposition to the plan.

Senator Holly Rehder, who has sponsored the bill for nine years, says catching addiction on the front end is so much easier than on the back end. One more vote in favor of the bill would send the measure to the House.

