School bus safety was a topic in a state Senate committee yesterday. Senator Greg Razer introduced his bill to the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Public Safety Committee. It creates a state school bus safety task force

He says studies show that children are not in the most danger while riding the bus, but when they board or leave the bus.

