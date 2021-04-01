Vaccine passports in Missouri? Parson says that’s not going to happen

Vaccine passports are in the works for people to prove they have their coronavirus shot. Some state and local governments across the nation are talking about whether to require vaccine passports before entering certain places. Governor Parson says he won’t be going down that road.

The passports are expected to be free and available through a cell phone app, which could display a scannable code similar to an airline boarding pass. Printable versions are also expected.

