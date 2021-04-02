MO House gives initial approval to letting domestic violence victims get lifetime orders of protection

Current Missouri law allows orders of protection for one year, potentially forcing domestic violence victims to repeatedly return to court and face their abuser. The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill that would allow the victims to get a lifetime order of protection. Representative Lane Roberts is sponsoring the legislation.

Representative Tracy McCreery successfully added a piece to the bill that would also add pets to orders of protection. One more vote in favor of the bill would send the measure to the Senate.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!