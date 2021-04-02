Murphysboro, IL man arrested in connection to shooting in Carbondale

A Murphysboro, IL man has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday morning shooting in Carbondale. Carbondale Police report that officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of E. Main Street shortly after 10 a.m. At the scene, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. 33-year-old Darius Estes was arrested. He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and armed criminal action.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!