Cape Girardeau County Road Work – Southbound Route 61
Southbound Route 61 (Kingshighway) in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs.
The following lane closures will be in place on Route 61:
- Work will extend from Golden Eagle Drive to Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
- Work will extend from Route K to southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Weather permitting, work will take place overnight Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 16 from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.