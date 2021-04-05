Jury returns murder conviction in case of body found in Black River
A Poplar Bluff man has been convicted of murder in the death of a man whose body was recovered from the Black River in 2014. 35-year-old Curtis Walker was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree burglary. Walker was convicted by a New Madrid County jury in the shooting death of Salvador Ramirez of Poplar Bluff. The jury deliberated for 38 minutes before returning a guilty verdict. They heard testimony in which Walker admitted to shooting Ramirez but said it was in self-defense. The prosecution presented evidence and testimony the shooting occurred because Ramirez owed Walker money. Walker faces up to 30 years for murder, a minimum of three years with no upper limit for armed criminal action, and 15 years for burglary. A sentencing hearing has been set for 10 a.m. May 11. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.