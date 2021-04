A Missouri state senator who worked to exempt federal stimulus payments from state income tax last year will work to keep the state’s hands off the latest round of checks. Senator Tony Luetkemeyer says the state should not be taxing checks meant to help people during a time of crisis.

Congress approved 14-Hundred dollar payments to those making no more than 75-thousand dollars a year; couples who make up to 150-Thousand.

