Cape Girardeau police respond to stabbing Monday night

The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of a stabbing Monday night. Officers were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the 400 block of Louis Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been stabbed in the arm. The victim told police he had been stabbed by a woman inside the residence during a dispute. Officers located the suspect at the scene and arrested her without incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau Jail with charges pending.

