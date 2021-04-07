Kids Win Missouri Praises Missouri House’s $76 Million Increase for Foster and Adoptive Children
The advocacy group Kids Win Missouri is praising the Missouri House’s bipartisan approval of a 76-million dollar increase for foster and adoptive children. Kids Win Missouri policy director Craig Stevenson says the House budget also includes a 45 percent increase to the clothing allowance for foster teens.
The House budget also increases the clothing allowance for Missouri foster children ages 6-12 by 110-dollars annually, up from the current 290 dollars. Stevenson praises GOP Speaker Rob Vescovo and House Democrats for the budget, saying it represents a much-needed investment.