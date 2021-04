Yesterday, a Sikeston man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a drug charge. 46-year-old Jimmy Warf pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of meth in January. On August 18, 2020, Warf sold 55 grams of meth to a DEA confidential informant at a parking lot in Cape Girardeau and was arrested. This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, SEMO Drug Task Force and Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!