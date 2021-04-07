Wednesday, April 7th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Indian River County, FL — As he was preparing to leave jail after posting bond, a Florida Man decided that was the perfect time to steal a $60 webcam off a desk in the county lockup. 35-year-old Steven Moran was arrested last month for criminal mischief and booked into the Indian River County jail on the misdemeanor charge.

Cops say that while Moran was “awaiting release in the booking area,” he disconnected a Logitech webcam from a jail computer and placed the device in his pocket. Moran subsequently departed the lockup upon posting $1,000 bond.

Investigators subsequently identified Moran as the alleged culprit and arrested him Thursday for depriving “the County Jail the right and use of the property.” Moran, who was later was freed after posting $500 on the misdemeanor theft count, is scheduled for arraignment on May 4th.

