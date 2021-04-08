One dead and another in custody following fatal Poplar Bluff shooting

Authorities in Poplar Bluff say that an investigation is ongoing in connection to a fatal shooting on Tuesday. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that early Tuesday morning around midnight, officers responded to a location on Clare Avenue in reference to shots fired and a subject that had been shot. At the scene, officers found a 25 year-old male from Poplar Bluff with a single gunshot wound. The victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was identified as Terrance West. Following an investigation, 36 year-old Caleb Scowden was identified as a person of interest in the shooting. He later turned himself in and was lodged in the Butler County Jail on charges related to the deadly shooting.

