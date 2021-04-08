Route AB in Cape Girardeau County Closed for Railroad Maintenance

Route AB (Nash Road) in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as contractor crews perform railroad maintenance. This section of roadway is located 1.8 miles west of southbound Outer Road I-55 (Airport Road). Weather permitting, work will be underway Friday, April 9 through Monday, April 12, including overnight. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

