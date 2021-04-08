Thursday, April 8th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Sudbury, MA — Police say a local man decided to settle an ongoing dispute on Saturday by driving to his adversary’s house while drunk and assaulting him. Police spokesman Lt. Robert Grady said that Police arrested 62-year-old David Rose after the 5:30 p.m. incident. On Saturday, police went to a home on Fairbank Circle on a call about a fight.

“Upon arrival, officers observed an assault in progress,” Grady said. Police pulled Rose away from the other man who had injuries to his face. The man and Rose are in the midst of an ongoing dispute. For some reason, police said, Rose decided to leave his home and drive 1.5 miles to the other man’s home and attack him.

Rose appeared to be drunk and several witnesses told police they saw Rose driving and getting out of his car. The car was still running, Grady said. Police charged Rose with assault and battery and driving under the influence of liquor. Rose was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Framingham District Court. Results were not available.

