Woman Flown to St. Louis hospital after being stabbed

On Monday around 10 p.m., Perryville Police Department officers were sent to the 500 block of Park Ave. to investigate a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who stated she had gone to a friend’s house in the 1000 block of Reddick to return some Easter items. The suspect, Jodi Kennedy had made threats within the past week to stab the victim. When they pulled into the rear of the residence, Kennedy jumped out from a vehicle she had been hiding in behind the house. Kennedy ran to the passenger side door, opening it and began to stab the victim causing multiple knife wounds. The victim was able to kick the hand of Kennedy, causing her to stab herself in the leg and step back from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was able to get away from the residence and call for assistance. Officers located Kennedy and took her into custody. She was transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital and treated for her wound. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis for her wounds and is in stable condition. Kennedy is in custody at the Perry County Sheriff’s Office on charges of 1st degree assault and armed criminal action.

