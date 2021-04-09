Friday, April 9th, 2021
Two people face charges in Clearfield County after state police were called to a Dollar General in Chester Hill Borough for a report of a woman wearing a hard hat, holding a crockpot lid as a shield and carrying a bathroom scale.
25-year-old Tiffany Kerfoot of Philipsburg, was under the influence of drugs and said people were chasing her and trying to hurt her. She also told state police she just saw a murder at the residence where she lives with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Nicholas Rowles. When troopers went to investigate, Rowles told them there was no murder and that Kerfoot has a drug problem.
As state police were walking out, a trooper spotted a glass marijuana pipe in the middle of the living room floor. Rowles is now charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and Kerfoot, who was taken to a hospital, was cited for public drunkenness.