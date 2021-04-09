Prescription drug monitoring program passes Missouri Senate

Missouri Senate formally approved the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program legislation and shipped it to the House for consideration. The vote was 20-12. Senators Cindy O’Laughlin and Denny Hoskins were among the no votes. O’Laughlin says she still has concerns over the proposal that’s sponsored by Senator Holly Rehder.

Missouri is the only state without this type of prescription drug tracking program. Senator Rehder has been working on the legislation for close to a decade, dating back to her time as a State Representative. The legislative session ends May 14. Rehder calls the program an important tool in fighting opioid addiction.

