Scott County man dies in crash

A Scott County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. on Route N at Route U, four miles west of Delta. A westbound vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old male of Whitewater, failed to yield to the northbound vehicle, driven by 67-year-old Alfred Friga, of Chaffee, and was hit by Friga’s vehicle. Friga was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:55 a.m. and transported to the Cape County Morgue.

