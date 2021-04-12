Biden’s gun plan not sitting well with some Republicans in Missouri Legislature

President Biden has signed six executive orders aimed at reducing gun violence. They include tightening buyer restrictions for often untraceable homemade firearms. Another one would make it easier for states to adopt laws that could let police take weapons from individuals deemed as danger to themselves or others. During a press conference, State Senate President Dave Schatz said he and other Republicans are working to push back on Biden’s plan.

Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo says people have the right to defend themselves, but he questions why assault rifles are readily available.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!