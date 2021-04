A Hayti man has been taken into custody in Pemiscot County on felony drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old David Palmer was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance – meth. Palmer is also facing charges of possession of a marijuana less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Following the arrest, he was booked and later released.

