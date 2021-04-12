Pemiscot County Road Work
Interstate-55 in Pemiscot County will be reduced with a 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs.
The following lane closures will be in place on I-55:
- Work will extend from north and southbound I-55 from mile marker 0.0 to mile marker 2.0.
- Work will extend from northbound and southbound off ramps at Exit 8.
- Work will extend from northbound I-55 off ramp onto I-155 at Exit 17.
Weather permitting, work will be underway Monday, April 26 through Friday, May 28, including overnight.