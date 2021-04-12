PSC Sets Intervention Deadline In Ameren Missouri Natural Gas Rate Case

The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in a natural gas rate case filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than April 30, 2021, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

On March 31, 2021, Ameren Missouri filed a natural gas rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to increase its natural gas base rate annual revenues by approximately $9.4 million. According to Ameren Missouri, the adjustment in base rates would mean natural gas rates would increase for an average residential customer by approximately $4 a month. Ameren Missouri serves approximately 135,000 natural gas customers in 25 Missouri counties.

