Bloomfield Road Overpass in Cape Girardeau County Closed for Bridge Repairs

Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. This section of roadway is located between Mt. Auburn Road and Siemers Drive over Interstate 55. Weather permitting, the bridge will close Tuesday, May 4 at 8:30 a.m. and open Wednesday, May 5 at 6:00 a.m. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. For additional information, please contact Resident Engineer Brian Holt at (573)243-0899, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT, or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

