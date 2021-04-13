Marion, IL woman attacked inside her home

Marion Police are asking for the public’s help after a Marion, IL, woman was attacked inside her home. It happened on April 3 around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Granite and West Stockton Streets. Police say a man armed with a knife entered the home through an open window and threatened to harm the woman inside. The woman was battered during the attack, but police say her injuries did not require hospitalization. Individuals who may have seen a suspicious person or vehicle in the area between 11:00 p.m. April 2 and 4:00 a.m. April 3, or may have recorded the suspect on their home surveillance system are asked to contact Marion Police.

