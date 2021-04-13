Neelyville man arrested over the weekend on multiple felony charges

A Neelyville man was taken into custody over the weekend on multiple felony charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 25-year-old Nicholas Tyler was arrested Saturday afternoon in Butler County on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance – meth. Tyler is also facing charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana. Following the arrest, Tyler was held at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!