Theft investigation leads to four arrests in Wayne County

A theft investigation over the weekend in Wayne County has resulted in four arrests. Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch reports that on Saturday deputies conducted an investigation into a misdemeanor theft from a business in Silva. As a part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at the residence of Donald Brand. During the search, authorities seized stolen firearms, meth, and drug paraphernalia. Finch says that Brand, along with Kevin Gardner, Chad Buehler, and Leslie Buehler were all taken into custody.

