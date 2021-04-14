Wednesday, April 14th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

North Stonington, CT — Two women left a four-year-old boy unattended in a car while they shopped at an adult novelty store in Connecticut. A state trooper was dispatched around 8:00 p.m. to the Amazing Intimate Essentials Adult Store in North Stonington after a witness dialed 9-1-1 to report “a child alone in a vehicle.”

The trooper subsequently located the boy alone in the car and determined that the child’s mother and her partner had been “inside the store for approximately fifteen minutes purchasing items, while the child was left unsupervised in the vehicle.” Police then arrested Victoria Mortensen, the child’s 25-year-old mother, and 28-year-old Monae Blake.

Mortensen was charged with risk of injury to a child and leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle. Blake was charged with leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle. Mortensen and Blake, who live together in Utica, New York, are scheduled for a May 11th court appearance. The police report notes that Connecticut’s child welfare agency was notified of the duo’s arrest.

